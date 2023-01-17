JUST IN

LIVE: Farmers' agitation to intensify from January 26, says Rakesh Tikait
US expands premium processing of various visa and green card categories
TMS Ep348: PAN ID, space parks, IT stocks, basic structure doctrine
Bengal govt has sought immediate release of PM Awas Yojana funds: Official
73% CEOs globally expect eco growth to decline over the year: PwC survey
China's coronavirus death data underestimates actual count: Report
India, UK to launch Young Professionals Scheme on February 28: MEA
Yamuna's pollution doubled in 8 years of Kejriwal govt: Guv office
Farmers agitation will intensify across country from Jan 26: Rakesh Tikait
No new Covid case in Delhi in a day for first time since pandemic began
LIVE: Farmers' agitation to intensify from January 26, says Rakesh Tikait

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait
Prominent farmers' leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday announced the farmers movement would be intensified across the country from January 26. Tikait was in Bihar's Buxar to meet farmers in Banarpur village who are agitating for the past 92 days for compensation for their land acquired for thermal power, water pipeline, and railway corridor projects. "We have decided to start an agitation from January 26. The farmers have been appealed to drive tractors and host the national flag in their respective agricultural fields," he said.
 
The Biden Administration has announced plans to expand the premium processing of some of the important categories of green card applicants and some categories of visas, particularly those related to training of foreign students. The expansion of these categories would be carried out in phases beginning with the premium processing of EB-1 and EB-2 applications of Green cards.

The national capital recorded no new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the first time since the pandemic began in March 2020, stated a bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department on Monday. The positivity rate was 0.00 per cent. With zero covid cases in the last 24 hours, the active cases in the city remained at 10

Ukraine is set to receive 3 billion euros (about $3.25 billion) from the European Union (EU) this week as a part of fresh financial aid, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said. In 2022, Ukraine received $32.1 billion in international aid, with $8 billion of the funds coming from the EU, according to the country's central bank
 

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 08:15 IST