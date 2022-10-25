LIVE: Sunak's ascent as UK leader 'ground-breaking milestone', says Biden

US President on Monday said the ascent of as the first Indian-origin is a "ground-breaking milestone." "We got the news that is now the PM of the UK. Tomorrow, he goes to see the king (King Charles). It is pretty astounding, a ground-breaking milestone and it matters," US President said at a reception at the .

on Monday hosted the biggest reception ever on Monday which also saw the presence of several Indian Americans from the Biden administration. "We are honoured to host you. This is the first reception of this scale in the ever to be held. We have more Asian Americans than ever before in history and we want to thank you for making the Diwali celebration a joyous part of American culture," Biden said during the reception.