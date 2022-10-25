JUST IN

LIVE: Sunak's ascent as UK leader 'ground-breaking milestone', says Biden

From Sunak's appointment as UK PM, Cyclone Sitrang to coronavirus cases and air pollution, catch all the latest developments from across the globe here

New Delhi 
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Rishi Sunak
US President Joe Biden on Monday said the ascent of Rishi Sunak as the first Indian-origin UK Prime Minister is a "ground-breaking milestone." "We got the news that Rishi Sunak is now the PM of the UK. Tomorrow, he goes to see the king (King Charles). It is pretty astounding, a ground-breaking milestone and it matters," US President Joe Biden said at a Diwali reception at the White House.

White House on Monday hosted the biggest Diwali reception ever on Monday which also saw the presence of several Indian Americans from the Biden administration. "We are honoured to host you. This is the first Diwali reception of this scale in the White House ever to be held. We have more Asian Americans than ever before in history and we want to thank you for making the Diwali celebration a joyous part of American culture," Biden said during the reception.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged the people of the state to stay indoors in case there is heavy rainfall and storm as a result of Cyclone Sitrang which is likely to cross the Bangladesh coast later. She also requested the people who were evacuated from the coastal areas to safe shelters to cooperate with the state administration and not return home until the threat of the Cyclone is over.

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 08:05 IST