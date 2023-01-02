Latest LIVE: India on side of peace, says Jaishankar on Russia-Ukraine war
Catch all the live updates from around the world here
Topics Russia Ukraine Conflict | S Jaishankar | Global economy
BS Web Team |
New Delhi
Last Updated at January 2, 2023 09:42 IST
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Photo: Twitter
Russia-Ukraine conflict: India is on the side of peace, says Jaishankar
Emphasizing that the Russia-Ukraine conflict is a matter of "deep concern," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday (Local Time) that India is on the side of peace and therefore has been urging both the countries to return to dialogue and diplomacy.
Voicing concern on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Jaishankar in an interaction with the Indian diaspora said, "For us, this conflict is really a matter of very very deep concern. It is a deep concern because as PM Modi declared in September we actually believe that this is no longer an era of war where you cannot settle differences and issues through violence and conflict."
Brazil's Lula sworn in as prez, vows accountability from outgoing Bolsonaro
Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in as president on Sunday, and in his first address expressed optimism about plans to rebuild while pledging that members of outgoing Jair Bolsonaro's administration will be held to account.
Lula is assuming office for the third time after thwarting far-right incumbent Bolsonaro's reelection bid. His return to power marks the culmination of a political comeback that is thrilling supporters and enraging opponents in a fiercely polarized nation.
Our message to Brazil is one of hope and reconstruction, Lula said in a speech in Congress' Lower House after signing the document that formally instates him as president. The great edifice of rights, sovereignty and development that this nation built has been systematically demolished in recent years. To re-erect this edifice, we are going to direct all our efforts.
Death toll reaches four after firing at J&K's Rajouri by armed men: Police
Death toll reaches four after firing at J&K's Rajouri by armed men: Police
The death toll in the firing incident in Rajouri's Dangri area increased to four, said Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday.
An incident of firing was reported in the Dangri area of Rajouri on Sunday in which three people were killed and seven injured, police reported earlier. The firing was done by two armed men at three houses separated at a distance of around 50 metres from each other at upper Dangri village.
"Another person succumbs to injuries. The death toll stands at four. Two armed men are allegedly involved in this firing," said Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone.
Global economy faces tougher year in 2023: IMF's Kristalina Georgieva
For much of the global economy, 2023 is going to be a tough year as the main engines of global growth - the United States, Europe and China - all experience weakening activity, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Sunday.
The new year is going to be "tougher than the year we leave behind," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on the CBS Sunday morning news program "Face the Nation."
"Why? Because the three big economies - the U.S., EU and China - are all slowing down simultaneously," she said.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh