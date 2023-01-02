Latest LIVE: India on side of peace, says Jaishankar on Russia-Ukraine war

Russia-Ukraine conflict: India is on the side of peace, says Jaishankar

Emphasizing that the Russia-Ukraine conflict is a matter of "deep concern," External Affairs Minister said on Sunday (Local Time) that India is on the side of peace and therefore has been urging both the countries to return to dialogue and diplomacy.

Voicing concern on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Jaishankar in an interaction with the Indian diaspora said, "For us, this conflict is really a matter of very very deep concern. It is a deep concern because as PM Modi declared in September we actually believe that this is no longer an era of war where you cannot settle differences and issues through violence and conflict."

Brazil's Lula sworn in as prez, vows accountability from outgoing Bolsonaro

Brazil's was sworn in as president on Sunday, and in his first address expressed optimism about plans to rebuild while pledging that members of outgoing Jair Bolsonaro's administration will be held to account.

Lula is assuming office for the third time after thwarting far-right incumbent Bolsonaro's reelection bid. His return to power marks the culmination of a political comeback that is thrilling supporters and enraging opponents in a fiercely polarized nation.