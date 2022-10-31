JUST IN

Latest LIVE: Sardar Patel birth anniversary: Shah, Murmu pay tributes

From Morbi bridge collapse to Lula da Silva becoming Brazil's president again, catch all the live updates from the world here

Amit Shah | Gujarat | Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi 
Murmu, Amit Shah
Photo: ANI Twitter Handle
President Murmu, Home Minister Amit Shah pay floral tributes to Sardar Patel

At a special function held at capital's Patel Chowk, the President and others paid floral tributes at the statue of India's first Home Minister on his birthday, which is observed as Rashtriya Ekta Divas.


Morbi bridge collapse death toll mounts to 130; more bodies recovered

The death toll in Morbi suspension bridge collapse in Gujarat rose to 130 on Monday with rescue personnel recovering more bodies from the Machchhu river, a police official said.

The over a century-old bridge, which had reopened five days ago after extensive repairs and renovation, was crammed with people when it collapsed around 6.30 pm on Sunday. At least 130 deaths have been reported so far," the official said

Lula da Silva defeats Bolsonaro to become Brazil's president again

Brazil's electoral authority said Sunday that Luiz Incio Lula da Silva of the leftist Worker's Party defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to become the country's next president.

With 98.8 per cent of the votes tallied in the runoff vote, da Silva had 50.8 per cent and Bolsonaro 49.2 per cent, and the election authority said da Silva's victory was a mathematical certainty.

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 08:26 IST