Latest LIVE: Gehlot govt following policy of appeasement, says BJP

Poonia also said that anarchy and crime have increased continuously in the state under the Ashok Gehlot-led govt

Gita Gopinath | IMF

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addresses the media after presenting the state Budget 2022-23 in the Assembly, in Jaipur (Photo: PTI)
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo: PTI)

Rajasthan unit BJP president Satish Poonia on Wednesday criticised the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state and accused it of "playing politics of appeasement". Addressing a rally during the party's Jan Aakrosh Yatra in Karauli, he said: "Because of the appeasement politics of the Ashok Gehlot government, the majority members were targeted and harassed and stones were pelted on processions taken out on Hindu New Year and Ram Navami in Karauli. Surprisingly, the Congress government sat idle."

G-20, under India's presidency, can make concrete progress on three critical areas: debt relief, regulations of cryptocurrency and climate finance, International Monetary Fund's First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said. Gopinath, who is in India to participate in deliberations held as part of G-20, explained the three areas in a video posted on Twitter.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has discussed with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres working together on G20, which is being led by India. Jaishankar tweeted after their meeting here on Wednesday that they "exchanged views on working together during India's G20 Presidency".

The chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) has said that he hopes that Covid-19 will no longer be a global health emergency sometime next year. Addressing a press briefing in Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the WHO Covid-19 Emergency Committee will discuss next month the criteria for declaring an end to the Covid-19 emergency, Xinhua news agency reported.

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 09:19 IST

