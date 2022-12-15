Latest LIVE: Gehlot govt following policy of appeasement, says BJP

Rajasthan unit president Satish Poonia on Wednesday criticised the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state and accused it of "playing politics of appeasement". Addressing a rally during the party's Jan Aakrosh Yatra in Karauli, he said: "Because of the appeasement politics of the government, the majority members were targeted and harassed and stones were pelted on processions taken out on Hindu New Year and Ram Navami in Karauli. Surprisingly, the Congress government sat idle."

G-20, under India's presidency, can make concrete progress on three critical areas: debt relief, regulations of cryptocurrency and climate finance, International Monetary Fund's First Deputy Managing Director said. Gopinath, is in India to participate in deliberations held as part of G-20, explained the three areas in a video posted on Twitter.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has discussed with UN Secretary-General working together on G20, which is being led by India. Jaishankar tweeted after their meeting here on Wednesday that they "exchanged views on working together during India's G20 Presidency".

The chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) has said that he hopes that Covid-19 will no longer be a global health emergency sometime next year. Addressing a press briefing in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the Covid-19 Emergency Committee will discuss next month the criteria for declaring an end to the Covid-19 emergency, Xinhua news agency reported.