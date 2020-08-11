JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Latest news LIVE updates: Rajasthan BJP to meet today; state crisis ends

Sachin Pilot met Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for the first time since he raised the banner of rebellion against CM Ashok Gehlot

Topics
Today News | top news of the day

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Sachin pilot, Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan
File photo of Sachin Pilot with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot during a protest rally
The Supreme Court will today hear the petitions filed on the issue relating to merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress in Rajasthan last year.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party meeting will be held at 4 pm today, said Ramlal Sharma, BJP MLA from Chomu on Monday.

Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia on Saturday said BJP MLAs have been sent on an excursion as "Rajasthan police are working as an agent of (Chief Minister) Ashok Gehlot and targetting BJP MLAs."

On Monday, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister (CM) Sachin Pilot met Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the first time, since he raised the banner of rebellion against CM Ashok Gehlot. This comes just days ahead of the floor test on August 14.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh