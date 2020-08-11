- Three suspected militants apprehended in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara
- Air India crash: Maha govt to accord state funeral to Capt Deepak Sathe
- Indian nationals carrying valid visa can travel to UAE: Indian Ambassador
- Jitin Prasada asks UP govt to declare Parshuram Jayanti state holiday
- In a 1st, Indian tricolour to be hoisted at iconic Times Square in New York
- Raj govt to provide free foodgrains till Nov under food security scheme
- Top Headlines: Economic crisis, RIL-Aramco deal, import curbs, and more
- NDLS revamp on the cards, to give Lutyens' Delhi a major facelift
- Healthy, well-spread rainfall raises hope amid Covid-19: CRISIL DRIP
- Retired DGCA official had warned Air India management of accident risk
Latest news LIVE updates: Rajasthan BJP to meet today; state crisis ends
Sachin Pilot met Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for the first time since he raised the banner of rebellion against CM Ashok Gehlot
File photo of Sachin Pilot with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot during a protest rally
The Supreme Court will today hear the petitions filed on the issue relating to merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress in Rajasthan last year.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party meeting will be held at 4 pm today, said Ramlal Sharma, BJP MLA from Chomu on Monday.
Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia on Saturday said BJP MLAs have been sent on an excursion as "Rajasthan police are working as an agent of (Chief Minister) Ashok Gehlot and targetting BJP MLAs."
On Monday, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister (CM) Sachin Pilot met Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the first time, since he raised the banner of rebellion against CM Ashok Gehlot. This comes just days ahead of the floor test on August 14.
