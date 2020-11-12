LIVE: Alibaug court decision on plea for Arnab's police custody today

-
ALSO READ
Latest LIVE updates: Republic TV's Arnab Goswami walks out of Taloja jail
LIVE: Alibaug Court to hear cops' plea on Arnab's judicial remand on Nov 9
Latest news LIVE: Modi-Biden will take Indo-US ties to next level, says BJP
Latest LIVE: Punjab CM appeals to farmer groups to lift rail blockade
LIVE news: CAA will be implemented; it is our commitment, says Amit Shah
-
A sessions court in Raigad district of Maharashtra will today decide on the police's plea challenging a magistrate's order denying police the custody of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and two others in an abetment of suicide case. Additional Sessions Judge at Alibaug, R G Malashetti said the court would pass the order on the revision application filed by local police today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today co-chair a virtual summit between India and the 10-nation ASEAN. The summit is expected to focus on measures to recover from the economic turmoil triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and ways to further broadbase strategic ties.
Japanese tech giant Sony will launch the PlayStation 5 console (PS5) in the US, Canada, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea today.
The Supreme Court has listed the Delhi government's plea on reserving ICU beds for coronavirus patients for today before division bench of the high court.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU