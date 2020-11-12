LIVE: Alibaug court decision on plea for Arnab's police custody today

A sessions court in Raigad district of Maharashtra will today decide on the police's plea challenging a magistrate's order denying police the custody of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief and two others in an abetment of suicide case. Additional Sessions Judge at Alibaug, R G Malashetti said the court would pass the order on the revision application filed by local police today.

Prime Minister will today co-chair a virtual summit between India and the 10-nation The summit is expected to focus on measures to recover from the economic turmoil triggered by the pandemic and ways to further broadbase strategic ties.

Japanese tech giant will launch the PlayStation 5 console (PS5) in the US, Canada, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea today.

The Supreme Court has listed the Delhi government's plea on reserving ICU beds for patients for today before division bench of the high court.

