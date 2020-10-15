LIVE updates: Strict pollution plan comes into force from today in Delhi

-
-
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has convened a meeting at his residence today for chalking out the future course of action on 'Gupkar Declaration' with regard to the special status of Jammu and Kashmir which was revoked by the Centre last year. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, who was released from detention after 14 months on Tuesday, will also attend the meeting.
Several parts of the country are ready to open cinemas after seven months in the shadow of coronavirus pandemic. While theatres and multiplexes will remain closed in states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Chhattisgarh, they will open this week in several other places, including Delhi and parts of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, with stringent dos and don'ts in keeping with the new Covid-19 normal.
In some good news for farmers amid their stir against the steps taken by the Centre in the agricultural space, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced an early start of the cane crushing operations from today.
Meanwhile, stricter measures to fight air pollution will come into force from today in Delhi and its neighbourhood as part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
