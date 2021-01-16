Latest news LIVE updates: All women summit on Indo-Pak peace to begin today

Live new updates: Over 40 eminent women personalities from across the world will come together to participate in a two-day summit today to share their experiences and brainstorm solutions to build lasting peace in South Asia, especially between arch rivals India and Pakistan, organisers of the event said.

The all women virtual summit will focus on celebrating the shared heritage of India and Pakistan, channelling the energy of women and youth, and giving a platform to fresh new approaches, they said in a statement.

Prime Minister will today interact with startups and address a global summit being organised by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Union Home Minister will lay the foundation stone of a new battalion campus of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) in Karnataka's Shivamogga district.

India's biggest and oldest international film event, the 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India, gets underway today in Goa and will be inaugurated by Southern filmstar Sudeep.

