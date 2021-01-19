LIVE: Won't lift Covid travel bans despite Trump statement, says Biden team

-
-
Days after the US Capitol riots that was called against "rigged election" by President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump in her farewell speech urged the people to be "passionate in everything" but never resort to violence. Speaking for the last time as the US First Lady, Melania Trump in a video message said, "Be passionate in everything you do but always remember that violence is never the answer and will never be justified."
Meanwhile, on the cusp of becoming president, Joe Biden pressed Monday for unity, while President Donald Trump remained secluded in the White House at the center of a capital inundated with troops and security barriers.
Back home, in India, schools would reopen for students of tenth and twelfth grades in Tamil Nadu from today.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's Political Secretary and MLA M P Renukacharya has said that a few ruling BJP legislators who had missed the ministerial berths in the recent state cabinet expansion would meet on today to chalk out their strategy, including meeting senior party leaders in New Delhi.
