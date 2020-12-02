Latest news LIVE updates: SC to resume hearing loan moratorium case today

- Farmers' protest LIVE: Ramdev backs govt on farm laws as stir enters Day 7
Supreme Court will today continue hearing pleas seeking extension of the loan moratorium period and waiver of interest on term loans. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news updates.
Live news updates: The Supreme Court will today continue hearing pleas seeking extension of the loan moratorium period and waiver of interest on term loans in view of the coronavirus pandemic. An apex court Bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan had earlier posted the matter for further hearing on December 2 after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the court should not intervene in the fiscal policy issues of the government.
The Supreme Court will also hear the cross appeals filed by Tata Sons and Cyrus Investments against appellate tribunal NCLAT's order restoring Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of the over $100 billion salt-to-software Tata conglomerate.
When West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks at The Oxford Union Debate through the virtual mode today, she will become the first Indian woman CM to do so.
Quick service restaurant (QSR) Burger King India will open its three-day initial public offering (IPO) today. The company aims to raise Rs 810 crore via the IPO. The price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 59-60 per share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 250 equity shares and in multiples of 250 equity shares thereafter.
In the matter pertaining to Facebook officials being summoned by the Delhi Assembly, the Supreme Court will resume its hearing today. The SC will decide whether the Delhi Assembly can constitute a fact-finding committee in cases of law and order.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would meet a delegation of Bollywood filmmakers today to discuss the future of the proposed film city in the state, producer Rahul Mittra said.
A special court in Delhi had granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) time until December 2 to complete their probe in the Aircel Maxis case involving former union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram and others.
