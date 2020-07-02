JUST IN
Latest News LIVE updates: Goa reopens for tourists; Section 144 in Mumbai

Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said the coastal state would be opened for tourists starting July 2. Stay tuned with Business Standard for the latest news of today

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Police officials stand in a queue to get sanitised after dispersing hundreds of stranded migrant workers from outside the Bandra Railway Station in Mumbai. Photo: PTI
The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Madhya Pradesh will expand the Cabinet today, with some of the former Congress lawmakers who joined the BJP in March expected to get ministerial berths.

The Mumbai Police has imposed Section 144 in the city, prohibiting the presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places, subject to certain conditions. The order will remain in force till July 15.

Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Wednesday announced that the coastal state would be opened for tourists starting today. The state has granted 250 hotels the permission to resume operations.

