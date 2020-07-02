- Aggressive stance against India confirms China's true nature: White House
- Top headlines: Modi quits Chinese social media, GVK chairman booked & more
- PM Narendra Modi quits Chinese social media Weibo as India bans 59 apps
- Railways fast-tracks proposal to let private players operate 151 trains
- Display of country of origin on products sold online: HC seeks govt's stand
- India, China corps commanders' meet gives no sign on agreement to disengage
- Indian Super League: The billionaire, Bollywood and future of Indian soccer
- Beijing welcomes progress made in India-China military-level talks
- Rajnath to visit Ladakh on Friday, review military preparedness: Report
- Pompeo welcomes Chinese app ban, says it will 'boost' India's security
Latest News LIVE updates: Goa reopens for tourists; Section 144 in Mumbai
Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said the coastal state would be opened for tourists starting July 2. Stay tuned with Business Standard for the latest news of today
The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Madhya Pradesh will expand the Cabinet today, with some of the former Congress lawmakers who joined the BJP in March expected to get ministerial berths.
The Mumbai Police has imposed Section 144 in the city, prohibiting the presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places, subject to certain conditions. The order will remain in force till July 15.
Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Wednesday announced that the coastal state would be opened for tourists starting today. The state has granted 250 hotels the permission to resume operations.
