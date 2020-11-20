Latest news LIVE: PM Modi, Bhutan PM to launch RuPay card Phase-II today

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: PM Modi speaks to Biden, reaffirms Indo-US strategic partnership
LIVE: I-T refunds worth Rs 1.36 trn issued to 4 mn taxpayers till Nov 17
LIVE: Delhi's air quality turns 'severe' on Diwali with AQI at 414
Bihar elections: Suspense on deputy CM, other ministers in Bihar
LIVE: Govt asks Twitter to respond in 5 days for showing Leh as part of J&K
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering will today launch RuPay card Phase-II that will allow Bhutanese card holders to access the RuPay network in India.
The Delhi High Court will today hear a petition filed by businessman and diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who is an accused in the PNB scam case, against Netflix's documentary titled Bad Boy Billionaires.
A night curfew will be imposed in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat from today to control the spread of coronavirus. The curfew will be in force between 9 pm and 6 am from today and remain in operation till further orders.
Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company announced the launch of ‘Kotak ESG Opportunities Fund', which will focus on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors and the Principles for Responsible Investing (PRI). The new fund offering (NFO) opens for subscription today and closes on December 4..
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU