Latest news LIVE: PM Modi, Bhutan PM to launch RuPay card Phase-II today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering will today launch card Phase-II that will allow Bhutanese card holders to access the network in India.

The Delhi High Court will today hear a petition filed by businessman and diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who is an accused in the PNB scam case, against Netflix's documentary titled Bad Boy Billionaires.

A night curfew will be imposed in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat from today to control the spread of coronavirus. The curfew will be in force between 9 pm and 6 am from today and remain in operation till further orders.

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company announced the launch of ‘Kotak ESG Opportunities Fund', which will focus on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors and the Principles for Responsible Investing (PRI). The new fund offering (NFO) opens for subscription today and closes on December 4..

