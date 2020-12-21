JUST IN
Latest news LIVE: Schools, colleges to reopen in Jharkhand from today

The Jharkhand government has agreed to reopen schools outside containment zones for standards 10 and 12. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Photo:Shutterstock
The Jharkhand government has agreed to reopen schools outside containment zones for standards 10 and 12 from today, besides restarting classes in medical and dental colleges, and nursing institutes.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is likely to meet farmer unions agitating at the borders of the national capital for repeal of three farm laws.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc today with a focus on future development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will reopen for PhD scholars from today in its fourth phase of reopening the campus after being closed for over seven months in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Uttarakhand Assembly session is all set to begin its winter session from today.

