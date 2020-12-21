- Top headlines: Centrum-BharatPe in race for PMC bank; Jio preps 5G infra
- Farmers' protest LIVE: Govt invites farmer unions for next round of talks
- Latest news LIVE: Schools, colleges to reopen in Jharkhand from today
- Sentinels of the seas: India is making offshore patrol vessels war-ready
- Govt writes to farmer unions inviting them for next round of talks
- Shimla's ice skating rink getting a rebirth at 100, has Olympic-size plan
- Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: First pictures are out, check here
- Amit Shah blasts Mamata Banerjee govt over attack on Nadda's convoy
- Narendra Singh Tomar likely to meet agitating farmer unions on Monday: Shah
- Farmers to go on hunger strike on Monday; picket toll plazas from Dec 25-27
The Jharkhand government has agreed to reopen schools outside containment zones for standards 10 and 12. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news
Latest News Live Updates: The Jharkhand government has agreed to reopen schools outside containment zones for standards 10 and 12 from today, besides restarting classes in medical and dental colleges, and nursing institutes.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is likely to meet farmer unions agitating at the borders of the national capital for repeal of three farm laws.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc today with a focus on future development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will reopen for PhD scholars from today in its fourth phase of reopening the campus after being closed for over seven months in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Uttarakhand Assembly session is all set to begin its winter session from today.
