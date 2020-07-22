LIVE: Pilot sends legal notice to Congress MLA over horse-trading charge

Sachin Pilot, who has been sacked as deputy chief minister of Rajasthan and state Congress committee president, has served a legal notice on Congress legislator Giriraj Singh Malinga for his statement that Pilot had offered him money to join the Bharatiya janasta Party (BJP). The tension in the two camps of the Congress in Rajasthan mounted as the high court deferred an order on the disqualification of sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs until Friday. The HC has prevented the Speaker from taking any action against the MLAs until then.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the India Ideas Summit, hosted by the US-India Business Council, today.

On the defence front, top commanders of the Indian Air Force will carry out an in-depth review of the country's air defence system at a three-day conference beginning Wednesday. This will include possible deployment of the first batch of Rafale fighter jets in the Ladakh sector in view of the bitter border row with China, according to military sources.

