Latest news LIVE Budget 2021: Customary halwa ceremony to be held today

Brazil receives Covid-19 vaccine cargo from India amid supply concern
Business Standard

Budget 2021: Customary halwa ceremony to be held today

The customary halwa ceremony marks the process of printing documents for the Union Budget. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The customary halwa ceremony, which marks the process of printing documents for the Union Budget, will be hosted by the Finance Ministry today ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, Secretaries of Finance Ministry and other officials of the ministry will be present at the ceremony, which will be held at North Block.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit poll-bound Assam today to attend different government events to campaign for the assembly polls, likely to be held in April-May.

PM Modi will also join the celebrations of 'Parakram Diwas' in Kolkata to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of India's freedom icon Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

There will be a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day celebrations. The parade will start at 9.50 a.m. from Vijay Chowk and will proceed to the National Stadium. There will be elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions in place for the smooth conduct of the parade, Delhi police said.

Due to the ehearsal, gates of Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will remain closed till 12 noon.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hit the campaign trail in Tamil Nadu where assembly elections are likely to be held in April-May

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.

First Published: Sat, January 23 2021. 06:53 IST

