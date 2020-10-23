JUST IN
US election 2020 LIVE: Covid vaccine to be out within weeks, says Trump

President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, are facing off in Nashville, Tennessee in their final debate ahead of US election 2020. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Trump Bide debate
US President Donald Trump and Democratoc Candidate Joe Biden during the Presidential debate.
After meeting last month in perhaps the most chaotic debate in modern history, President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden are now participating in their second and final presidential debate.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Eknath Khadse, who recently resigned from the party, will join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) at 2 pm on Friday, NCP Maharashtra President Jayant Patil said.

Joint committee of Parliament has issued summons to Facebook officials asking them to appear before it today on Personal Data Protection Bill.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) would re-start bus operations to Puducherry from today after having stopped the service due to Covid-19 lockdown.

