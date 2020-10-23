- US election 2020 LIVE: Covid vaccine to be out within weeks, says Trump
- Pakistan warns India of 'full spectrum response' against any 'misadventure'
- DMK to protest as Guv seeks time to study medical students quota bill
- Kolkata prepares for scaled-down Durga puja amid Covid-19 disruptions
- India committed to zero tolerance against graft, says Jitendra Singh
- Fake TRP: Mumbai police scrutinise financial transactions of 5 channels
- Non-scheduled foreign cargo flights from six Indian cities only: Puri
- Defence Minister Rajnath to celebrate Dussehra with Army jawans in Sikkim
- Comprehensive disengagement is immediate task: India on standoff with China
- Need to recognise emerging forms of cyber crimes against women: CBI officer
US election 2020 LIVE: Covid vaccine to be out within weeks, says Trump
President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, are facing off in Nashville, Tennessee in their final debate ahead of US election 2020. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news
US President Donald Trump and Democratoc Candidate Joe Biden during the Presidential debate.
After meeting last month in perhaps the most chaotic debate in modern history, President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden are now participating in their second and final presidential debate.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Eknath Khadse, who recently resigned from the party, will join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) at 2 pm on Friday, NCP Maharashtra President Jayant Patil said.
Joint committee of Parliament has issued summons to Facebook officials asking them to appear before it today on Personal Data Protection Bill.
The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) would re-start bus operations to Puducherry from today after having stopped the service due to Covid-19 lockdown.
