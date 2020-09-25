Latest news LIVE: Farmers' shutdown today, Delhi Police on alert at border

Intensifying their protests against the contentious agricultural Bills passed by Parliament recently, various farmers' organisations, including those from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have called a shutdown today.



The farmers' groups said they would hold a "chakka jam" from 10 am to 4 pm. Though many of the protesters have said that they will protest in their own areas and not aim to head to Delhi, Delhi Police is on a high alert and has made preparations to seal the border with Haryana in a bid to forestall any such attempt. However, traffic across the Delhi-Haryana border was normal on Thursday.



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). meanwhile, has decided to conduct a 15-day public awareness campaign for farmers on the three agriculture-related legislation starting today. This is also meant to counter the Opposition parties' "agenda of misleading farmers on their objectives".



The Bombay High Court on Thursday adjourned the matter of actor Kangana Ranaut's property demolition until today. The arguments in the matter will commence from today. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, currently in Delhi for the recently concluded Parliament session, had sought time to file his affidavit in the case.



On the technology front, Chinese smartphone maker Realme's recently launched smartphone Realme Narzo Pro will be available for consumers on realme.com and ecommerce platform Flipkart today from 12 noon.



Meanwhile, a Delhi court will take cognisance of a supplementary chargesheet against British Christian Michel James and businessman Rajeev Saxena in the AgustaWestland chopper scam today. Special Judge Arvind Kumar had earlier reserved an order for September 25 after the public prosecutor, appearing for the CBI, submitted his argument that there was enough material to proceed against both the alleged middlemen as well as 13 others in the case.



On the markets front, SBI Life Insurance and Divi's Laboratories will enter benchmark Stock Exchange (NSE) index Nifty 50 from today.

