Latest news LIVE: Farmers' shutdown today, Delhi Police on alert at border

-
ALSO READ
Top headlines: FPI in 2020 turns positive; Byju's nears $1-bn revenue mark
Latest LIVE: ED summons Gehlot's elder brother for questioning today
Top headlines: Telcos for waving off AGR service tax; Hotels see recovery
LIVE: India wants peace, friendship, but sovereignty is supreme, says Modi
Latest News LIVE: India, China may engage in diplomatic talks soon
-
Intensifying their protests against the contentious agricultural Bills passed by Parliament recently, various farmers' organisations, including those from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have called a national shutdown today.
The farmers' groups said they would hold a "chakka jam" from 10 am to 4 pm. Though many of the protesters have said that they will protest in their own areas and not aim to head to Delhi, Delhi Police is on a high alert and has made preparations to seal the border with Haryana in a bid to forestall any such attempt. However, traffic across the Delhi-Haryana border was normal on Thursday.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). meanwhile, has decided to conduct a 15-day public awareness campaign for farmers on the three agriculture-related legislation starting today. This is also meant to counter the Opposition parties' "agenda of misleading farmers on their objectives".
The Bombay High Court on Thursday adjourned the matter of actor Kangana Ranaut's property demolition until today. The arguments in the matter will commence from today. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, currently in Delhi for the recently concluded Parliament session, had sought time to file his affidavit in the case.
On the technology front, Chinese smartphone maker Realme's recently launched smartphone Realme Narzo Pro will be available for consumers on realme.com and ecommerce platform Flipkart today from 12 noon.
Meanwhile, a Delhi court will take cognisance of a supplementary chargesheet against British National Christian Michel James and businessman Rajeev Saxena in the AgustaWestland chopper scam today. Special Judge Arvind Kumar had earlier reserved an order for September 25 after the public prosecutor, appearing for the CBI, submitted his argument that there was enough material to proceed against both the alleged middlemen as well as 13 others in the case.
On the markets front, SBI Life Insurance and Divi's Laboratories will enter benchmark National Stock Exchange (NSE) index Nifty 50 from today.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU