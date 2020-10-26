LIVE updates: PM Modi to interact with CEOs of global oil, gas firms today

- Centre working hard to resolve Naga issue: Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio
- Modi greets Ramkalawan on winning presidential polls in Seychelles
- Army commanders to review Ladakh situation, internal reforms at 4-day meet
- Mohan Bhagwat welcomes Centre's new agri reforms, education policy
- PM Modi to inaugurate conference on vigilance and anti-corruption
- Kapil Dev discharged from city hospital after undergoing angioplasty
- Rijiju to launch 200-km ITBP 'Fit India Walkathon' in Rajasthan next week
- DGCA allows airlines 13,000 flights in winter, 44% lower than last year
- India wants end to border row with China but will not cede land: Rajnath
- Mike Pompeo, Esper to push Donald Trump's anti-China message in India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with CEOs of leading global oil and gas companies today at an annual event organised by the NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
Top commanders of the Army will carry out a comprehensive assessment of India's combat readiness in eastern Ladakh as well as other sensitive areas along the Line of Actual Control with China at a four-day conference beginning today. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper will arrive in India today for the third edition of the two-plus-two ministerial dialogue which is taking place just a week ahead of the American presidential election and in the midst of India's festering border row with China.
The committee of creditors (CoC) of debt-ridden DHFL is scheduled to meet today to take a call on four bids, including from Adani Group and Piramal Enterprises, received as part of resolution process for the beleaguered firm.
The Congress will hold a nationwide protest against the Hathras incident today. The decision was taken during AICC meeting chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi with the general secretaries and incharges.
Mumbai Police has summoned Actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel today in a sedition case. The case has been registered under Section 124 A (sedition), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting its religion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
