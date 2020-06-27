JUST IN
Latest News LIVE: Petrol price up again, IMD issues Orange alert in Kerala

GoM meeting on coronavirus to be held today. Petrol and diesel prices have been hike yet again. Stay tuned with Business Standard for the latest news of today

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

A Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting on the coronavirus situation, to be chaired by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, will be held at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi today.

Delhi, meanwhile, will conduct serological test of 20,000 samples startng today. "To adopt a comprehensive policy for Delhi, the government will conduct random serological test of 20,000 people from June 27 to July 10," said a statement from Ministry of Home Affairs.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Orange alert in Wayanad and Kozhikode districts of Kerala.

As for over 5.5 million students who ad been waiting for a clarity on their board exam results, the wait is finally over: The UP board will declare Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results today.

Continuing their price hike-streak, oil marketing companies have again raised the prices of petrol and diesel prices in Delhi.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day

