LIVE: Karnataka MLC elections for four seats today under Covid-19 shadow

More than 20 million voters in Bihar will decide the fate of 1,066 candidates today across 71 Assembly segments in the first phase of the elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Bihar today to campaign for their respective alliances in the high-voltage state Assembly polls.
Karnataka will go for its first elections today for four legislative council seats amid the Covid-19 pandemic scare and the recent flood fury in several parts of the state. The retirement of four members of the legislative council necessitated this election.
The government had earlier approved the 14th tranche of electoral bonds. The sale of those will close today.
The CEOs of technology giants Facebook, Google and Twitter are expected to testify before US Senate hearing on the alleged failure to control hate speech and misinformation on their platforms.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
