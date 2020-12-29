LIVE: ED summons Sanjay Raut's wife for questioning in PMC Bank fraud case

JUST IN
The ED has summoned Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, for questioning in the PMC Bank money laundering case today. Stay tuned for latest live news updates.

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut during a press conference at Shivsena Bhavan, in Mumbai. Photo: PTI

Latest Live News Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the 351 km-long New Bhaupur-New Khurja section of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC), situated in Uttar Pradesh, to open new vistas of opportunity for the local industries such as aluminium, dairy and textile production. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate EDFC's Operation Control Centre (OCC) at Prayagraj in the event in which he will participate at 11 am through video conference.

The ED has summoned Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, for questioning in the PMC Bank money laundering case today. Varsha Raut has been asked to appear before the federal agency in Mumbai. This is the third summons issued to her after she skipped the earlier two on health grounds, they said.

IT services major Wipro's share buyback programme will commence today and close on January 11, 2021.

Britain and Turkey are set to sign a free trade deal as soon today, the first since Prime Minister Boris Johnson secured a new trade agreement with the European Union.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day

First Published: Tue, December 29 2020. 06:53 IST

