Latest news LIVE updates: FM Sitharaman to meet heads of banks, NBFCs today

Sitharaman will hold a review meeting with heads of banks and NBFCs today for smooth and speedy implementation of the one-time debt recast for resolution of Covid-19 related stress in bank loans

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a review meeting with heads of banks and NBFCs today for a smooth and speedy implementation of the one-time debt recast for resolution of Covid-19-related stress in bank loans. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last month permitted a one-time restructuring of both corporate and retail loans without getting classified as a non-performing asset (NPA).
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a special keynote address at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum's (USISPF's) 3rd annual leadership summit today. The Prime Minister will address the summit at 9 pm through a video conference.
 
India has banned 118 more apps said to be either based in or linked to China. PUBG Mobile, Alipay, and Baidu are among the biggest names on the list. India had earlier banned TikTok, WeChat, and more than 50 other China-based apps in June, suggesting they were a security issue. This comes amid the escalating tensions between India and China over an ongoing border dispute.

