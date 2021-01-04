Latest news LIVE updates: Schools to reopen in Bihar, Puducherry from today

-
Latest news live updates: Educational institutions including schools, colleges, universities, coaching institutes will reopen in Bihar and Puducherry from today after a gap of over nine months since the outbreak of Covid pandemic.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the National Metrology Conclave on Monday via video conferencing. National Metrology Conclave 2020 is being organised by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NPL), New Delhi, which is entering into its 75th year of inception. According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will also dedicate 'National Atomic Timescale', and 'Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya' to the nation, and lay the foundation stone of the 'National Environmental Standards Laboratory'.
BJP chief JP Nadda and the party's national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santosh will visit Gijarat today to attend a meeting of the state BJP unit.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
