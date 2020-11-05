LIVE: SC to resume hearing plea seeking extension of loan moratorium period

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: Cabinet approves Rs 520-cr package for Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh
LIVE: Polls show US presidential election is heading for a tight finish
LIVE: US entitled to know the winner on election day, says Donald Trump
Loan moratorium: SC adjourns hearing to Oct 5 as govt seeks more time
Simply explained: Loan moratorium interest waiver scheme for borrowers
-
The Supreme Court had deferred to November 5 the hearing on a batch of pleas relating to charging of interest on interest by banks on EMIs which were not paid by the borrowers who availed of the RBI loan moratorium scheme in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The hearing will resume today and the apex court is likely to pass a formal order in the case.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a virtual global investor roundtable today where he will engage and deliberate with top fund houses, business leaders, and policymakers on how to accelerate the growth of international investments in the country.
On the political front, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah is on a visit to West Bengal today to hold meetings with partymen in Bankura and Kolkata to take stock of the party organisation ahead of the 2021 assembly polls.
The Maharashtra government has permitted theatres including single-screen, multiplex and drama halls to reopen from today, adding that they could function outside containment zones only.
In another news, Various farmers' outfits protesting against the new farm laws of the Centre have announced a nationwide road blockade today.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU