LIVE: SC to resume hearing plea seeking extension of loan moratorium period

The Supreme Court had deferred to November 5 the hearing on a batch of pleas relating to charging of interest on interest by banks on EMIs which were not paid by the borrowers who availed of the RBI loan scheme in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The hearing will resume today and the apex court is likely to pass a formal order in the case.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister will chair a virtual global investor roundtable today where he will engage and deliberate with top fund houses, business leaders, and policymakers on how to accelerate the growth of international investments in the country.

On the political front, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader is on a visit to West Bengal today to hold meetings with partymen in Bankura and Kolkata to take stock of the party organisation ahead of the 2021 assembly polls.

The Maharashtra government has permitted theatres including single-screen, multiplex and drama halls to reopen from today, adding that they could function outside containment zones only.

In another news, Various farmers' outfits protesting against the new farm laws of the Centre have announced a nationwide road blockade today.

