Latest news LIVE Updates: Bombay HC to hear Arnab Goswami's bail plea today

The Bombay High Court will on Friday hear an application filed by Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami seeking interim bail in the 2018 abetment of suicide case in which he has been arrested. Goswami was arrested on Wednesday from his residence at Lower Parel in Mumbai for allegedly abetting the suicide of architect and interior designer Anvay Naik.
The eighth round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China is likely to take place today with an aim to carry forward negotiations on the disengagement process in eastern Ladakh as their troops brace for a harsh winter.
India and Italy are expected to sign several agreements on trade, environment media, etc, apart from inking memorandum of understanding (MoUs), during a virtual bilateral summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte today.
Meanwhile, top officials of the Union environment and the health ministries and the governments of Delhi, Haryana and Punjab are set to depose before a parliamentary panel today to find a "permanent solution" to the air pollution issue in the national capital and adjoining areas.
On the science front, countdown for the November 7 launch of the Indian rocket, Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C49 (PSLV-C49), carrying the country's radar imaging satellite and nine other foreign satellites will begin today..
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
