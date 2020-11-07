Latest news LIVE Updates: Bombay HC to hear Arnab Goswami's bail plea today

The will today hear a habeas corpus plea by Managing Director and Chief Editor Arnab Goswami, challenging his arrest by the Maharashtra Police in an abetment of suicide case and seeking interim bail. The court will also hear a plea filed by Adnya Naik, daughter of the architect Anvay Naik, who along with his mother Kumud Naik, had committed suicide at their bungalow in Alibaug, Raigad, on May 5, 2018. She has sought a reinvestigation into the case or transferring it to an independent agency.

Isro's PSLVC49, which will be carrying E0S01 and nine international customer satellites, is set to launch from the Sriharikota space port near Chennai today.

On the business front, Capital-starved Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) is expected to decide on the proposed merger with Clix Capital and its affiliates today, when its board would meet to declare the September quarter results.

Meanwhile, the third and final phase of Bihar Assembly elections 2020 is set to take place today.

In a bid to prevent the Covid-19 pandemic from worsening due to increased air pollution, the Delhi government has banned all types of firecrackers from today to 30.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the 51st convocation ceremony of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) today during which 2019 graduating students will be awarded degrees.

