Bihar election 2020 LIVE updates: Voting begins across 78 assembly seats
Bihar Assembly election 2020 LIVE updates: Today is the final phase of voting. Bihar election result 2020 will be declared on November 10. Stay tuned for Bihar election 2020 LIVE updates
Topics
Bihar Elections | Nitish Kumar | rjd
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar addresses a rally in Katihar on Thursday
Bihar election 2020 phase-3 voting LIVE updates: The third and final phase of Bihar assembly elections will begin in a short while from now. About 23.4 million voters, spread across 78 assembly seats of the 243-strong Assembly, will decide the fates of 1,204 candidates, including the Speaker and 12 members of the state cabinet. In the high-stakes Bihar elections 2020, the ruling NDA is trying to avert the anti-incumbency factor and the opposition Grand Alliance led by an apparently resurgent RJD.
JD(U) ministers in the fray are Bijendra Prasad Yadav (Supaul), Narendra Narayan Yadav (Alamnagar), Maheshwar Hazari (Kalyanpur), Ramesh Rishideo (Singheshwar), Khurshid alias Firoz Ahmed (Sikta), Lakshmeshwar Roy (Laukaha), Bima Bharti (Rupauli) and Madan Sahni (Bahadurpur).
Four ministers are in the fray from the BJP Pramod Kumar (Motihari), Suresh Sharma (Muzaffarpur), Binod Narayan Jha (Benipatti) and Krishnakumar Rishi (Banmankhi).
Counting of votes is scheduled on November 10.
Stay tuned for latest updates on Bihar election 2020
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh