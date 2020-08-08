JUST IN
Latest news LIVE: Death toll from Air India plane accident rises to 17

The pilot-in-command Deepak Sathe also died during the Air India plane accident. Stay tuned for latest news live updates

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Air India flight
Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) skids during landing at Karipur Airport in Kerala | Photo: ANI
An Air India Express flight from Dubai with 191 people on board overshot the runway at Kozhikode airport in rainy conditions on Friday and went down 35 feet into a slope before breaking up into two pieces. The Kerala police has reported 11 deaths in the accident. The pilot-in-command, Deepak Sathe, a former Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force (IAF), also died during the accident. Sathe had served at the IAF's flight testing establishment.

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra', an interactive experience centre on the Swachh Bharat Mission.

