- LIVE Farmers' protest: 8th round of talks between govt, farmers today
- Top headlines: GDP may contract 7.7%; Airlines ready for vaccine journey
- Job listings improve; agro industries, telecom at pre-Covid levels: Report
- Nirav Modi's lawyers rely on Assange extradition block for hearings in UK
- External affairs minister Jaishankar wraps up official visit to Sri Lanka
- Vistara to start non-stop flight services between New Delhi, Frankfurt
- SC asks govt whether protesting farmers are protected against Covid-19
- Schools reopen in Punjab for classes 5 to 12 after months-long gap
- Don't fall for social media rumours, no bird flu case yet: Noida DM
- PM should talk directly to farmers; govt has lost trust: Harsimrat
LIVE: Outraged by violence in US Capitol like all Americans, says Trump
America is and must always be a nation of law and order, said US President Donald Trump. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news
Topics
Today News | top news of the day | Union Budget
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
President Donald Trump . (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
US President Donald Trump has finally conceded defeat in the presidential elections held in November and said that a new administration will be inaugurated on January 20.
"Now Congress has certified the election results, a new administration will be inaugurated on January 20. My focus now turns to ensure a smooth, orderly, and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation," he said during a brief address posted on his Twitter handle.
Back home in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with leading economists and sectoral experts on Friday to deliberate on measures that may be included in the upcoming Budget for promoting growth, amid uncertainty on multiple fronts caused by Covid-19.
The virtual meeting is being organised by the government think-tank Niti Aayog.
It will also be attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar and Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.
Top economists and experts who will participate in the meetinginclude Arvind Panagariya, K V Kamath, Rakesh Mohan, Shankar Acharya, Shekhar Shah, Arvind Virmani and Ashok Lahri.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More