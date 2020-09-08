Latest news LIVE: Azad, Sharma to attend Congress strategy meet today

Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Congress strategy group is scheduled to meet today under the chairmanship of party interim chief Sonia Gandhi after the stormy Congress Working Committee meet weeks ago. Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma will be participating in the meeting. Both leaders were signatories to the letter which had demanded a visible and effective leadership in the party.



Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court to hear plea today seeking direction to the Central government and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to extend the moratorium period for repayment of term loans and credit cards for another 12 months and waive the interest for advocates during the period.



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is likely to have a stopover in Iran on Tuesday on his way to a four-day visit to Russia, where he is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. Jaishankar is visiting Moscow to attend a meeting of foreign ministers of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), of which both India and China are members.

