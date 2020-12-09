- Top headlines: EPFO at 8.5% for private sector; steel capacity set to fall
- Piyush Goyal calls CAs to make farmers understand benefits of new agri laws
- Delhi Congress chief, others arrested during Bharat Bandh protest in Delhi
- Amit Shah's talks with farmer leaders fail; another meeting uncertain
- Loan moratorium case LIVE: SC to resume hearing interest waiver case today
- India's weapons procurement from the US jumps to $3.4 billion in 2020
- Bharat Bandh disrupts life in some states; Opposition to meet Prez today
- Army Chief General Naravane leaves for 6-day tour of UAE, Saudi Arabia
- Special task force to boost Qatari investment into India: PM Modi to Amir
- Rift between Russia and Ukraine creates a potential dilemma for India
Loan moratorium case LIVE: Govt sees interest waiver costing India Rs 6 trn
Justice Ashok Bhushan-led Supreme Court Bench will resume its hearing in the loan moratorium extension and interest waiver case on a clutch of pleas today. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news updates.
Topics
Today News | top news of the day | Moratorium
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Supreme Court
The Justice Ashok Bhushan-led Supreme Court Bench will resume its hearing in the petitions in loan moratorium case today. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the top court on Tuesday that a complete waiver of interest during the six-month loan moratorium period had a cost associated with it. "If we waive off the interest, there is a cost associated with it. Either the banks take it or the government. The government cannot and depositors cannot," the Solicitor General said.
The Congress has written to its party leaders and workers in states not to celebrate Sonia Gandhi's birthday today and instead provide relief to the people in distress.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will share his government's efforts to make the national capital a global startup destination at the TiE Global Summit today.
A two-day IG-level conference between the BSF and the BGB will begin in Kolkata today, where officials would discuss multiple issues related to boundary management.
In the first such initiative, over 60 foreign envoys will be taken to Hyderabad-based leading biotech companies Bharat Biotech and Biological E today in view of a growing global interest in India's vaccine development programme against coronavirus.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More