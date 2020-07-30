Here's how the loan moratorium scheme is impacting NBFCs

The decision on whether or not to extend the moratorium on loans till December 2020 will be crucial in determining the pace of economic recovery, wrote Christopher Wood, global head (equity strategy) at Jefferies, in Greed & Fear, his weekly note to investors.
Last Month Supreme Court said it is not considering a full interest waiver during the moratorium period but is asking RBI to consider waiver of interest-on-interest for deferred payments during the moratorium period. SC asked the Central government and Reserve Bank of India to review the matter and slated it for further hearing in the first week of August. Can NBFCs afford to do so?
Have NBFCs taken a hit due to the moratorium relief given to borrowers? Listen to this podcast to find what Hemant Kanoria, Chairman, Srei Infrastructure Finance has to say
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU