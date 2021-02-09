LIVE updates AP Panchayat Elections 2021: Voting in Phase 1 today

Voting in first phase of four-phased Andhra Pradesh local body elections to begin from 6:30 am and end at 3:30 pm. The counting of votes will also be done over through the four phases. Though elections were to be held for 3,249 posts of panchayat sarpanchs, 525 have been unanimously elected, while no nomination was filed for a village in Nellore district.

As many as 7,506 candidates are contesting for sarpanch posts and 43,601 are in the fray for ward members.

The Rajya Sabha will start discussion on the General Budget today.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is all set to expand his cabinet today.

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed all residential schools to reopen for Classes 9-12 from today.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.