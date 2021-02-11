Latest news LIVE: Court to pronounce order in Salman Khan Arms Act case

-
-
A District and Sessions court is likely to pronounce today its order on a plea against actor Salman Khan for alleged submission of a false affidavit related to his arms licence in the court in 2003.
Election for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, which witnessed pitched battle between ruling TRS and BJP in December last, will be held today. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party bagged 56 divisions, while BJP secured 48 divisions and MIM won in 44 divisions and Congress won in two divisions, in the 150-seat civic body.
The BJP's strength has come down to 47 following the death of one of its members.
The second edition of International Conference on Gender Equality (ICGE-II) would be held from today in Kerala.
The Punjab unit of the Congress will hold a state-wide protest today against the fuel and LPG price hike by the Centre.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.
Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will visit poll-bound West Bengal today. Elections for West Bengal Assembly will be held in April and May this year.
The Chinese and Indian border troops on the southern and northern shores of Pangong Lake began disengagement on Wednesday as per the consensus reached during the ninth round of military commander-level talks. However, the Indian Army officials declined to comment on the issue. A statement is expected today as Parliament is in session, reports ANI.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will speak in Parliament during the Union budget discussion in Lok Sabha today.
