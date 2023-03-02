Lavrov hails India's highly responsible stance on matters of global agenda

-
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday hailed India's "highly responsible" and "worthy of a great power" stance on key matters of global agenda.
The remarks come amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict and India's diplomatic tightrope walk on the issue.
Addressing a press conference here, Lavrov said, "Our relationship with India can be described as privileged strategic partnership. This reflects the special character of the relationship starting with India's independence up until today."
"We appreciate the highly responsible and worthy of a great power stance India is taking on key matters of global agenda," Lavrov said.
He also asserted called for a reform of the UN Security Council.
First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 19:50 IST
