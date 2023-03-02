JUST IN
NGT directs Jindal Steel to pay Rs 20 lakh to kin of 2020 blast victims
BJP succeeds in maintaining momentum in its favour in Assembly polls
Lavrov hails India's highly responsible stance on matters of global agenda
HC slams Centre, Delhi govt for distancing themselves from DMRC dues
HC quashes special court's 'cryptic' order rejecting Navlakha's bail plea
Prez Murmu to inaugurate international 'Dharma-Dhamma' conference on Friday
Nation cannot celebrate achievements if women, children not safe: Rijiju
Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart Qin, focus on border situation
NIA attaches property of Mushtaq Zargar released in Kandahar plane hijack
Gadkari invites Austrian firms to manufacture ropeway, cable car components
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
HC slams Centre, Delhi govt for distancing themselves from DMRC dues
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Lavrov hails India's highly responsible stance on matters of global agenda

The remarks come amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict and India's diplomatic tightrope walk on the issue

Topics
Sergey Lavrov | Russia | India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sergei Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister, Lavrov
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday hailed India's "highly responsible" and "worthy of a great power" stance on key matters of global agenda.

The remarks come amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict and India's diplomatic tightrope walk on the issue.

Addressing a press conference here, Lavrov said, "Our relationship with India can be described as privileged strategic partnership. This reflects the special character of the relationship starting with India's independence up until today."

"We appreciate the highly responsible and worthy of a great power stance India is taking on key matters of global agenda," Lavrov said.

He also asserted called for a reform of the UN Security Council.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sergey Lavrov

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 19:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU