Lavrov hails India's highly responsible stance on matters of global agenda

Russian Foreign Minister on Thursday hailed India's "highly responsible" and "worthy of a great power" stance on key matters of global agenda.

The remarks come amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict and India's diplomatic tightrope walk on the issue.

Addressing a press conference here, Lavrov said, "Our relationship with can be described as privileged strategic partnership. This reflects the special character of the relationship starting with India's independence up until today."



"We appreciate the highly responsible and worthy of a great power stance is taking on key matters of global agenda," Lavrov said.

He also asserted called for a reform of the UN Security Council.

