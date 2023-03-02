Prez Murmu to inaugurate international 'Dharma-Dhamma' conference on Friday

JUST IN
Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart Qin, focus on border situation
Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the 7th International Dharma-Dhamma Conference in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, an official said.

The three-day conference, under the theme 'Eastern Humanism for the New Era' has been organised by India Foundation in collaboration with Sanchi University of Buddhist-Indic Studies, and aims to bring together religious, political and thought leaders from Dharma-Dhamma traditions to ponder over building a philosophical framework for the emerging new world order.

The conference will have 45 speakers in the inaugural session, a ministers' session, keynote session and five plenary sessions to debate and discuss various subthemes, along with 115 paper presentations by experts from India and abroad in 15 session, he said.

"Fifteen countries will be participating in the conference. Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state culture minister Usha Thakur and Vice Chancellor of Sanchi University of Buddhist-Indic Studies Dr Neerja Gupta will be present on the occasion," he said.

The India Foundation is a New Delhi-based independent think tank that focuses on the issues, challenges and opportunities of Indian polity.

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 19:34 IST

