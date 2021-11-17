Law soon for reservation in govt jobs for Punjab youth: CM Channi

-
ALSO READ
7 new faces likely in Punjab cabinet, 5 from Amarinder govt may be skipped
Punjab cabinet finalised, CM Charanjit Channi to meet governor
Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab Chief Minister
Cong picks Channi as Punjab CM, first Dalit to get the top spot in state
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi announces reduction in his security cover
-
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday said a law will be brought soon for providing reservation in government jobs to the youth of the state.
"We want youth of Punjab only to get placements in the state. For this, we will bring a new law within a week," Channi told reporters here.
Replying to a query, Channi said that the new law will be brought for reservation in government jobs.
Channi, a few days ago, had reportedly announced to bring a law on reservation in jobs for locals.
The state is slated to go for polls early next year.
The Haryana government has already enacted a law providing 75 per cent reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state.
It would come into force from January 15, 2022.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU