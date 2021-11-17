Puri Temple to remain open till 11 pm on November 17-18

Keeping in view the heavy rush of devotees to the in Puri during Panchuka', the last five days in the month of Kartik in the Hindu calender, the temple administration has decided to extend the darshan' timing till 11 pm on Wednesday and Thursday, a notification said.

The 12th century Lord Vishnu shrine in Puri will, however, remain closed for devotees on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on November 19 to prevent huge congregations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

While revising the existing Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the Shree Administration (SJTA) in the notification said earlier people were allowed to have a glimpse of the deities till 9 pm.

The SOP will be reviewed periodically and revised instructions will be issued from time to time, the notification said.

