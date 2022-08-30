JUST IN
Business Standard

Leading economist Abhijit Sen passes away at 72 following a heart attack

Economist Abhijit Sen, a former Planning Commission member and one of the country's foremost experts on rural economy, died on Monday night at the age of 72

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Abhijit Sen
Economist and Ex-Planning Commission Member Abhijit Sen

Economist Abhijit Sen, a former Planning Commission member and one of the country's foremost experts on rural economy, died on Monday night. He was 72.

"He suffered a heart attack around 11 PM. We rushed him to the hospital, but it was all over by the time we got there," said Dr Pronab Sen, his brother.

In a career spanning more than four decades, Abhijit Sen taught economics at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, and held several important government positions including the chair of the Commission of Agricultural Cost and Prices.

He was a member of Planning Commission from 2004 to 2014, when Manmohan Singh was the prime minister.

First Published: Tue, August 30 2022. 09:13 IST

