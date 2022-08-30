NIA arrests 12th accused in Jammu & Kashmir's Handwara narco-terrorism case

The Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested Abdul Rauf Badan (45) for his involvement in the case of supply of narcotics, cash, arms and ammunition through LoC border in Amarohi area by concealing the consignment in a vegetable carrier vehicle.

An NIA official said that the accused was a key operator of the module of proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which was working at the behest of Pakistani handlers.

He was collecting the consignments of from Pakistani handlers in Tangdhar and other locations at LoC, J&K, and was further delivering them to the other co-accused persons in the case.

The case was initially registered on June 11, 2020 in Handwara, and was re-registered by NIA on June 23, 2020.

--IANS

atk/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)