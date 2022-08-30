JUST IN
Top Headlines: Adani becomes world's 3rd-richest; Ambani's plans for RIL
J-K DGP calls for 'strategically planned' final assault against terrorism
Cyber crime rate in Delhi increased over 100% during 2020-21, shows data
9.8 km tunnel on Banihal-Katra railway link completed in Jammu and Kashmir
Latest news LIVE: Shashi Tharoor may contest for Congress prez poll
Jharkhand: Woman burnt alive by jilted lover; NCW seeks action taken report
Indian graziers stopped by Chinese troops in Demchok area of eastern Ladakh
SpiceJet aircraft tyre found deflated after landing at Mumbai airport
Mathura: BJP corporator, husband, 6 others arrested for kidnapping infant
Noida: Post twin towers demolition, 4.5 mn litres water used to remove dust
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Renewed shelling at Ukrainian nuclear plant as UN body prepares visit
Business Standard

NIA arrests 12th accused in Jammu & Kashmir's Handwara narco-terrorism case

The National Investigation Agency arrested Abdul Rauf Badan for his involvement in the case of supply of narcotics, cash, arms and ammunition through LoC border in Amarohi area

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | Narcotics | National Investigation Agency NIA

IANS  |  New Delhi 

NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested Abdul Rauf Badan (45) for his involvement in the case of supply of narcotics, cash, arms and ammunition through LoC border in Amarohi area by concealing the consignment in a vegetable carrier vehicle.

An NIA official said that the accused was a key operator of the module of proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which was working at the behest of Pakistani handlers.

He was collecting the consignments of narcotics from Pakistani handlers in Tangdhar and other locations at LoC, J&K, and was further delivering them to the other co-accused persons in the case.

The case was initially registered on June 11, 2020 in Handwara, and was re-registered by NIA on June 23, 2020.

--IANS

atk/arm

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Tue, August 30 2022. 08:14 IST

`
.