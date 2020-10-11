Less than 1,000 coronavirus deaths recorded for 8 consecutive days in India

-
ALSO READ
India's daily Covid-19 testing numbers among the highest: Health Ministry
Record 830,000 Covid-19 tests done in a span of 24 hours: Health ministry
Loss of smell or taste added to list of Covid-19 symptoms: Health ministry
Can beer help with coronavirus?: Serious to foolish queries flood helplines
Covid: 100% rise in recuperations in 25 days; recovery rate spikes to 75.9%
-
India's COVID-19 recoveries crossed the 60-lakh mark even as less than 1000 coronavirus deaths have been recorded daily for eight consecutive days, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.
Active cases of coronavirus are less than nine lakh for the third day in a row.
With increasing recoveries, India has sustained its leading global position with the maximum recovered cases.
The five top states with the maximum caseload(61 per cent of the active cases) are also contributing more than half (54.3 per cent) of the total recoveries, the ministry said.
With a total89,154 people having recuperated in a span of 24 hours, India's COVID-19 recoverieshave surged to60,77,976 pushing the recovery rate 86.17 per cent, according to the data updated at 8 am.
"Enhanced countrywide medical infrastructure, implementation of the Centre's standard treatment protocol by the states and UTs, and total dedication and commitment of doctors, paramedics and frontline workers have led to a consistent slide in the number of daily fatalities and a persistent increase in the number of total recoveries," the ministry underlined.
"For the last eight consecutive days, new deaths recorded are less than 1000," it highlighted.
The five top states --Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu ---with the maximum COVID-19 caseload (61 per cent of the active cases) are also contributing more than half (54.3 per cent) of the total recoveries, the ministry said.
The ministry said that 80 per centof the new recovered cases are being reported from ten states and UTs --Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Delhi and Chhattisgarh.
Maharashtra leads the tally with more than 26,000 new cases of recovered patients.
There are8,67,496active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 12.30 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
According to the health ministry, 80 per centof the 74,383 fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in a span of 24 hours in the countryare concentrated in ten states and UT.
Kerala has reported the maximum number of new cases, followed by Maharashtra. Both have contributed more than 11,000 to the new cases.
Besides, 918 fatalities have been registered in a span of 24 hours and84 per centof these are reported from 10 states and UTs.
With 308 deaths, Maharashtra accounts for 33 per cent of deaths reported on Saturday, followed by Karnataka with 102 deaths.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU