Less than 1% Covid-19 patients required ventilator support: Govt

India crossed 1 million Covid-19 cases on Friday, according to the health ministry data, reaching another grim milestone.
In the time it took for the cases to grow tenfold to 1,003,832, the number of fatalities increased by over five times to more than 25,000. Maharashtra and Delhi have seen the highest number of coronavirus deaths in the country so far.
The ministry estimates show that less than 2% of patients required ICU and even less needed ventilator support.
“The case fatality rate at 18.6 deaths per million is one of the lowest in the world,” the ministry said.
