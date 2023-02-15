JUST IN
Section of Delhi-Mumbai expressway to open to commuters today: Officials
Business Standard

LIFE Mission scam case: ED arrests former principal secretary to Kerala CMO

The case pertains to the state government's LIFE Mission project, which intends to build houses for 140 families in Wadakkanchery in Thrissur district through the LIFE Mission scheme

Topics
Enforcement Directorate | Kerala

ANI  General News 

Enforcement Directorate
Accused Swapna Suresh and Sarith PS made allegations against Sivasankar that he has a hand in this.

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister's Office in connection with the LIFE Mission Scam Case, the source said.

This is the first arrest in the said case.

Further details are awaited.

The case pertains to the state government's LIFE Mission project, which intends to build houses for 140 families in Wadakkanchery in Thrissur district through the LIFE Mission scheme by spending Rs 14.50 crore out of Rs 18.50 crore granted by the Red Crescent via the UAE consulate.

The contract noted the construction of a health care centre using the remaining amount. UNITAC managing director Santhosh Eapan had informed that the accused including Swapna Suresh had received a bribe worth Rs 4.48 crore for the project.

Accused Swapna Suresh and Sarith PS made allegations against Sivasankar that he has a hand in this.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:03 IST

