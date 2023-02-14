'Nari Shakti': Navy's women car expedition to cover 2,300 km over 12 days

An all-women car expedition of the set off from the War Memorial here on Tuesday, and it will traverse 2,300 km over 12 days and motivate women to join the naval force.

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar flagged off the rally, virtually over a video link, as naval officers and other participants, wheeled out of the India Gate complex on way to the famed Longewala War Memorial in Rajasthan.

The all-women car rally with the slogan 'She's Unstoppable' and tagline 'Soar High' would commence from the War Memorial in New Delhi and travel to the Longewala War Memorial, and back over 12 days, spanning February 14-25, the Defence Ministry had said on Monday.

The rally would traverse through Jaipur, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Longewala, Jodhpur, Udaipur, prior to returning to Delhi, and will cover a distance of 2,300 km, it had said.

Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Indian Navy's Chief of Personnel, who was present on the occasion, said, "Today is NWWA Day and this expedition will inspire youth, mark the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, but most importantly demonstrate the 'Nari Shakti'".

The in association with Navy Wellness and Welfare Association (NWWA) has collaborated with motoring company Jeep India for this expedition as a "tribute to brave women of the country and of the Navy", officials said.

Asked when will all-women warships be seen in the Indian Navy, Vice Admiral Tripathi, said, "all-women warship in the near future, yes".

"But, it will take some time, because we have just opened the Agniveer, for women. We have also decided that women can join all branches as officers. It will take its own time, because training, etc., has to happen. But, I can say that in the coming years, we will certainly have a woman officer commanding a warship and that will be a red-letter day for the Indian Navy, and for the nation," he told PTI on the sidelines of the event.

On the current status of women Agniveers and what is the message to young girls who aspire to join the Navy, Vice Admiral Tripathi said, at the basic training camp INS Chilka, "we have over 270 women Agniveers getting training as we speak now".

"I had an occasion to meet them and they are highly inspired. I would urge the youth of the country to come and join the armed forces, the Indian Navy," he said.

On the Agnipath scheme, he said: "You will be enriched with tangible and intangible values, whether you are in and out of uniform later. The never-say-die spirt and a sense of patriotism are ingrained in a soldier's mind".

Asked about the gender-neutral aspect of warships, the naval officer said, certainly, "we are trying to do that".

"As we speak, there are 28 women officers serving afloat and some of these Agniveers who pass out, will come on ships. We are preparing our ships for that. All ships which are being built, are built to the specifications, they will have provision to have women officers and sailors in the future.

The Defence Ministry in its statement on Monday had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on the 76th Independence Day, had emphasised that contribution of 'Nari Shakti' would be crucial for achieving the vision of 'Amrit Kaal'.

'Nari Shakti' was the overriding theme of the 74th Republic Day celebrations at the Kartavya Path on January 26.

During the rally, the president of NWWA and other members would undertake outreach programmes at schools for special children, old age home and orphanages along with interacting with veterans' families.

The women officers would undertake awareness drives about career opportunities that the offers. They would conduct motivational talks about the Agniveers, and other schemes for joining the Navy at identified schools and colleges, the ministry had said.

The rally aims to celebrate 75 year of Independence, showcase contribution of naval women officers, motivate women to join the Indian Navy, pay homage at Longewala War Memorial and interact with naval veterans and Veer Naris enroute, it had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)