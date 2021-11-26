Light earthquake-like tremors felt in Bengaluru, surrounding regions

-
ALSO READ
Whole city of New Orleans loses power due to Hurricane Ida
New York state Governor declares state of emergency over Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Ida aftermath delivers deadly lesson on climate change
Flood warning issued in Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu
Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolts Gujarat's Dwarka
-
Light earthquake-like tremors were experienced in Bengaluru and surrounding areas on Friday for a few seconds creating fear among the people. However, the official statement from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Center (KSNDMC) clarified that the Seismographs showed no signs of local tremors and earthquake.
People in Rajarajeshwarinagar, Kengeri, Kaggalipura, Hemmigepura and Yeshwanthpur localities in Bengaluru experienced light tremors for a few seconds. They also noticed large thuds and sounds.
The reports of tremors associated with mild vibrations were received between 11.50 a.m. and 12.15 p.m. Little before this, a loud sound was experienced in neighbouring Mandya and Ramnagar districts also. Huge sound and mild tremors were experienced near Jigani and Anekal in the outskirts of Bengaluru at 12.30 p.m.
Geologist Prakash stated: "Though it is a light and minor incident, we will have to conduct studies. We have to study and can't take it lightly."
He also clarified that there was no connection between the tremor and the incessant rainfall in the state capital. Bengaluru last experienced a moderate earthquake in 2011. Earlier, on many occasions, people experienced tremors due to movement of fighter jet flights which created a sonic effect.
However, KSNDMC release stated that, "the data was analysed from our Seismic Observatories for any seismic signatures, possible earthquake signatures during the time period. The Seismographs show no signatures of local tremor or earthquake."--IANS
mka/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU