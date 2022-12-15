JUST IN
Union home secretary to review crowding at airports, focus on Delhi, Mumbai
EAM Jaishankar discusses India's G20 leadership with UN chief Guterres
UP govt installs 5,000 CCTVs across cities for active surveillance
Allahabad HC asks govt to put criminals' records on dedicated portal
Top Headlines: Fed lifts rates, quick commerce in funding winter, and more
Covid global health emergency hopefully ends next year, says WHO chief
Madhya Pradesh will progress rapidly with arrival of 5G services: CM
Performing the business of art: Open mic organisers look to turn profitable
US Congressman Krishnamoorthi criticises China for aggression against India
Centre to include private sector in boosting nuclear power capacity: Report
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Congress gives adjournment notice in LS for 3rd day in row on border clash
Business Standard

Limit use of 'fancy adjectives' on labels, ads: FSSAI to food companies

FSSAI said that if these 'fancy' adjectives are 'likely to mislead the consumer as to the nature of the food', the companies must put up a disclaimer on the front of the pack

Topics
FSSAI | Food labels | Packaged food makers

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Limit use of 'fancy adjectives' on labels, ads: FSSAI to food companies

Food manufacturers in India have been asked to limit the usage of "fancy name containing adjectives" on food labels, brand names and in advertisements. These words include "natural", "fresh", "pure", "original", "traditional", "authentic", "genuine", and "real".

The recent notification released by the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) said that if these adjectives are "likely to mislead the consumer as to the nature of the food", the companies must put up a disclaimer on the front of the pack.

The disclaimer should read, "This is only a brand name or trademark, or fancy name and does not represent its true nature," FSSAI said.

Also, the font size of the disclaimer shall not be less than 1.5 mm for the principal display panel up to 100 square cm, not less than 2 mm for the principal display panel between 100-200 square cm and not less than 3 mm in case of principal display panel above 200 square cm.

The new regulations, the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Second Amendment Regulations, 2022, came into effect on December 13. They are aimed at holding businesses accountable for the advertisements and claims on the labels and protect the customers.

FSSAI also issued guidelines for declaring the nutrients in food.

"The equivalence claims in the form of phrases such as "contains the same amount of [nutrient] as a [food]" and "as much [nutrient] as a [food]" may be used on the label or in the labelling of foods, provided that the amount of the nutrient in the reference food is enough to qualify that food as a "source" of that nutrient, and the labelled food, on per 100 g or 100 ml, is an equivalent source of that nutrient, or where the food nutrient is at the same level as the naturally occurring reference food nutrient, the same shall be indicated on the label and through nutritional information (e.g., "as much fibre as an apple," and "contains the same amount of vitamin C as ... glass of orange juice.")," it said.

The food companies can send changes and clarifications to the FSSAI within 30 days for final approval.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on FSSAI

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 10:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU