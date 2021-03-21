JUST IN
West Bengal assembly polls LIVE: Amit Shah to release BJP's manifesto today

Latest News LIVE updates: Amit Shah will hold a public meeting at Pallighai Scholl ground in Egra in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal in the afternoon during his day-long visit

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | Photo PTI
Latest News LIVE: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for the forthcoming West Bengal Assembly elections will be released by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday in Kolkata. West Bengal is witnessing a high-octane battle between the BJP and the TMC for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Meanwhile, Punjab's main opposition party Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will organise a 'Kisan Mahasammelan' in Moga district on Sunday in support of the ongoing farmers' agitation against the Centre's three contentious agri laws.

In another news, The preliminary examination of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), which was earlier scheduled for coming Sunday, will now be held on March 21, the commission announced on Friday.

