LIVE: Army chief reviews readiness along China border in Arunachal, Sikkim

Punjab police deepens crackdown on buying, selling synthetic kite strings
Army chief reviews readiness along China border in Arunachal, Sikkim

The sports ministry has suspended Wrestling Federation of India's assistant secretary Vinod Tomar, a fallout of the grapplers' allegations of sexual harassment and corruption against the sports body's chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. It has decided to suspend Tomar "with immediate effect to ensure proper functioning of WFI". The ministry said it has also directed the WFI to suspend "all ongoing activities" immediately, including the Ranking Tournament in Gonda, UP, Sharan's stronghold.


Renewing alarm over Beijing's intentions over Taipei, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that China is 'no longer comfortable' with status quo on Taiwan, reports Taiwan News. During a conversation with the University of Chicago Institute of Politics Founding Director David Axelrod, Blinken said the world is concerned about Taiwan now because it saw what happened to Hong Kong in the past few years. "What we've seen over the last few years is, I think, China make a decision that it was no longer comfortable with the status quo, a status quo that had prevailed for decades that had actually been successful in terms of the relationship between our countries and managing what is a difficult situation," he said.

Odisha Cabinet has cleared the inclusion of 22 castes in the list of Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC). "The Cabinet has been pleased to approve the proposed amendment of the Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes Act, 1993, by inserting subsection 3 under Section-9, enabling the state government to include such backward classes in the state list of SEBCs, if the said backward classes have been specified in the central list of OBCs for the state of Odisha," an official statement from the Odisha government said.

The Centre has approved the appointment of IAS officer Vikram Dev Dutt as the next chief of aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Dutt as the next director general of DGCA, an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training said. Dutt is a 1993-batch IAS officer currently serving as the CMD of Air India Assets Holding Ltd. He will take over as the head of the aviation regulator on February 28, upon the superannuation of incumbent DGCA chief Arun Kumar.

First Published: Sun, January 22 2023. 09:46 IST

