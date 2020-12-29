LIVE: Centre invites farmer unions for talks on Dec 30; leaders to attend

-
Farmers' protest LIVE updates Day 33: The Centre has invited 40 protesting farmer unions for the next round of talks on December 30 on all relevant issues to find a "logical solution" with "open mind" to the prolonged impasse over the three new agri laws.
The unions have agreed "in principle" to join the talks but insisted the agenda of the meeting should include discussing modalities for repeal of the three legislation enacted in September that have remained the main demand.
As the number of farmers agitating at the protest epicentre Singhu border point in Delhi since November 28 swelled with new protesters joining the stir, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said a "wall of lies" had been spread in a "planned manner" among farmers against the agri laws, but it would not last long and the protesters would soon realise the truth. Tomar also said he was hopeful of an early solution to the impasse.
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh directed police to take strict action against those involved in vandalisation of mobile towers and disruption of telecom services in the state during the farmers' stir against the agri laws. A total of 1,561 mobile towers have been impacted in the state, according to an official statement. The state has a total of 21,306 mobile towers spread across its 22 districts.
